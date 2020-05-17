Here is everything you need to know about coronavirus in Arizona on May 17

As the state opens back up, how will things change? 12 News has the latest updates in Arizona's battle against COVID-19.

ARIZONA, USA — The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, May 17.

Major updates:

There are 13,937 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 680 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Sunday morning.

Gov. Doug Ducey did not extend the state's stay-at-home order, which ended Friday .

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

There are now 13,937 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 680 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 13,631 confirmed cases and 679 deaths on Saturday.

One week ago, there were 11,119 cases across the state with 536 deaths.

Arizona stay-at-home order expires

Arizona's stay-at-home order is over.

Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order, formally called "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected," expired on May 15.

In its place, Ducey announced a "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger" executive order.

"This does not mean a return to normal," Ducey emphasized when he made the announcement Tuesday.

Ducey says the state has met the CDC's Phase One guidelines for reopening and will allow more businesses to resume operations with social distancing measures.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

That's an increase of 306 new cases reported since Saturday, down slightly from the 462 new cases reported on Friday.

There was one new death reported on Sunday, down from the 28 new deaths reported on Saturday.

In total, 8,502 new tests were reported on Sunday, up from 7,600 tests that were reported on Saturday.

There have been a total of 203,006‬‬ PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

6.1% of those tests have been positive.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 7,240

Pima: 1,814

Pinal: 693

Coconino: 866

Navajo: 1,273

Apache: 981

Mohave: 250

La Paz: 38

Yuma: 355

Graham: 20

Cochise: 46

Santa Cruz: 75

Yavapai: 262

Gila: 22

Greenlee: 2

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

