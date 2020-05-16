Crowds test the waters on Salt River Tubing's opening day, delayed by COVID-19

The Salt River Tubing opening was delayed due to coronavirus closures, and now the company is adding new safety measures for people hitting the water.

MESA, Ariz — Salt River Tubing is back in action Saturday after Arizona's stay-at-home order expired Friday.

"I think the protocols are there for a reason," said Paris Thornton, first in line for tubes Saturday morning with her sister Jennifer. "We don’t know the impact of what the numbers will be with everybody out and about."

Salt River Tubing will hand out free bandanas. It will be required to wear bandanas or face coverings while checking out tubes and riding on shuttle buses. A replacement bandana will cost $5.

Employees will also be required to wear face coverings and will receive daily temperature checks.

Shuttle buses will be cleaned every 24 hours, which will also be downsized.

Many river-goers said they'd be happy to follow the new rules as long as it means they get to soak up the sun.

"Not being able to go out for the past few months has been a little weird," said James Fultz.

Fultz is a tubing veteran but brought one of his friends on opening day for his first time. He says along with the new safety guidelines, they'll also be protecting themselves with plenty of sunscreen, hats and marshmallows, an apparent staple for Arizona river-tubing.

"You get marshmallows and dip them in the water and throw them at each other," he explains. "It’s a big thing out here."

The new procedures will be in place until "restrictions regarding social distancing have been lessened or terminated," the company said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Once people are at the river, the company advises tubers to keep their distance from other groups. Sky 12 captured shots of dozens of people in the water early Saturday.

People can rent tubes and float down the Salt River, which winds through the Tonto National Forest.

Tube rental, shuttle bus service and parking are available for $19. You can bring your own tube and ride the shuttle for $16.