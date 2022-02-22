Valleywise Heath getting help from FEMA in fight against COVID-19

A 7-person U.S. Navy team will join Phoenix front-line healthcare workers led by Valley native Commander Russell Miller through next month.

PHOENIX — New cases of COVID-19 continue to fall after the sharp peak in January where cases skyrocketed.

Valleywise Health is welcoming a 7-person U.S. Navy team to join Phoenix front-line healthcare workers led by Valley native Commander Russell Miller through next month.

This comes at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). One doctor, five nurses, and a respiratory tech are joining front-line healthcare workers in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Defense is sending 30 teams across 18 states, including Arizona, to battle COVID-19.

“We continue to have a shortage of healthcare workers within the state of Arizona, certainly within Maricopa County, this provides with that much-needed relief that we need,” said Valleywise Health Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Michael White.

Like many hospitals, Valleywise has experienced high turnover throughout the pandemic.

“We turnover about 150-200 people a month. The team being here now gives us a chance to have a rest,” said Dr. White.

The Commander leading the FEMA team is a Valley native.

“I’m from Phoenix," said Navy Commander and physician Dr. Russell Miller. "I went to Sunnyslope High School. I’ve never heard my mom so excited to hear I was getting deployed. My parents live here. My sisters live here.”

Commander Miller expects his team to help with both COVID and non-COVID patients throughout the next month. Although new cases are dropping, he encourages everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

“Get the vaccine," said Commander Miller. "I’ve seen a lot of horrible situations where people lose their loved ones. They ask about the vaccine. Can I get the vaccine now and the reality is it’s too late."

