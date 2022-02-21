Arizona to no longer update COVID-19 cases daily after recommendation from hospital reps

The state's department of health and representatives from numerous hospital systems have agreed to shift to a weekly reporting model starting on March 2.

The Arizona Department of Health Services will no longer be providing daily updates on the state's COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations, according to a recent blog post from the department.

The move comes after Dr. Richard Carmona said that he and 14 representatives from hospitals including Valleywise, Mayo Clinic and Banner Health decided that "now was the time" to make the change to the department's dashboard.

"With all COVID-19 metrics steadily declining and many other states doing the same, I join with the hospital representatives below in sharing that it’s the right time for a change," Carmona said.

"At least 34 states don’t do daily COVID-19 data reporting, according to the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, and this new weekly cadence will align with other disease reporting in Arizona."

The state has reported daily numbers related to COVID-19 on the ADHS dashboard since April 12, 2020 when the department was headed by Dr. Cara Christ.

