MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa said it would not shut off water, power or gas for anyone who doesn't pay their utility bills during the coronavirus outbreak.

People will still receive notices about delinquent accounts in the mail.

City officials say anybody facing financial hardship because of the outbreak can call the city's customer service line at 480-644-2221 to make payment arrangements.

“Several councilmembers and I were concerned for Mesa residents that may be struggling financially already or because their business or school has been closed temporarily as part of the COVID-19 mitigation.” Mayor John Giles said in a statement Monday. “We wanted to make sure that they were not additionally negatively impacted by having their utility services shut-off for non-payment.”

MORE: Updates: Arizona's fight against coronavirus

RELATED: LIST: Events, schools, sports canceled in Arizona for coronavirus concerns