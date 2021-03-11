Chandler police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

The officer died on Friday night from complications of COVID-19, Prescott Valley police confirmed.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An officer from the Chandler Police Department has died of COVID-19 complications, according to officials.

Jeremy Wilkins with the Chandler police died on Friday night, the Prescott Valley Police Department confirmed.

Wilkins was a former officer in Prescott Valley. He was transferred from a Banner Health hospital to a mortuary Saturday morning, Prescott Valley police said.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

The Valley has lost multiple first responders to COVID complications. Since August, six first responders have died due to COVID.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

FORMER PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE OFFICER DIES FROM COVID-19 COMPLICATIONS Our condolences go out to the family, friends... Posted by Prescott Valley Police Department on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Our hearts are broken to share the news of Officer Jeremy Wilkins and his passing. We pray for your wife, children, and... Posted by Chandler Police Charities on Saturday, December 18, 2021

With tremendous sadness & deep sorrow, @Chief_Duggan and members of the @ChandlerPolice Department we inform you of the passing of Ofc Jeremy Wilkins yesterday after a battle with COVID-19. He was a 23 yr veteran & survived by his wife & 5 children pic.twitter.com/wqsAjrW7hJ — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) December 18, 2021

