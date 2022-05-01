Arizona virus hospitalizations increase, also deaths, cases

There were 2,555 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds statewide as of Tuesday.

PHOENIX — Arizona's COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for the fourth straight day as the state’s seven-day rolling averages for virus cases and deaths rose over the past two weeks.

There were 2,555 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds statewide as of Tuesday. The state's coronavirus dashboard shows that's up from 2,283 on Saturday.

The dashboard shows 61 additional COVID-19 deaths and 7,749 additional confirmed cases.

Arizona's rolling average of daily deaths rose from 71 on Dec. 20 to 75 on Monday while the rolling average of daily new cases more than doubled from nearly 3,000 to over 7,000 during the same period.

COVID-19 News and Updates