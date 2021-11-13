'We're seeing quite a bit more activity': Flu cases are up 250% over last year in Arizona

While the upcoming season is off to a rocky start, there are steps we can take to keep us from getting sick.

ARIZONA, USA — Flu cases in Arizona are up 250% over last year and the season is just getting started.

“Last year was a really unique flu season, we had record low flu activity for several reasons,” said Dr. Devin Minior with Banner Urgent Care. “One, because we had COVID and everybody was doing all those COVID precautions and last year we had record numbers of individuals getting the flu vaccines.”

But Dr. Minior said that this year is different.

“Compared to last year, we’re seeing quite a bit more activity,” he said.

A big reason – more people are getting out now compared to this time last year due to COVID.

“People are socializing more, which just increases the risk of contracting flu,” Dr. Minior said.

He said the population that gets flu the earliest in the season are the young, school-aged kids.

“…and we know that they’re socializing a lot more than they did last year,” he said.

A question he often gets – what are the differences between COVID and the flu since they’re both respiratory illnesses?

“That loss of taste or smell,” Dr. Minior said.

While symptoms in both illnesses span a wide range from mild symptoms to in extreme cases – death, it’s more important than ever to take precautionary measures.

“The best way to yourself is to get your vaccinations, get them early,” he said.

Dr. Minior is giving the same advice to the community he’s practicing in his own family.

“My 4-year-old got her flu shot three days ago, my wife took her for that,” Dr. Minior said. “…and I took my 9-year-old last weekend and I had to bribe him, but he was a rock star and did great afterwards.”

Typically flu season starts between November and December and sometimes can last until April or as late as May.

