Valley patients find pharmacies delayed and backlogged

PHOENIX — People in the Valley have had delay issues with their pharmacies including prescriptions taking days or weeks to fill.

But the problem extends far beyond the Valley.

'So busy’

Melissa Noakes has gone to the same pharmacy for her and her family's needs for 15 years.

“Our choices around here for pharmacies are kind of slim,” Noakes said.

But she said about a couple of months ago, she started to notice issues.

“It’s like a game every month. Which one are you going to get? Is it going to be filled? Is it going to not be filled?” Noakes said.

Noakes goes to her local CVS Pharmacy where she said automatic prescription re-fills haven’t been reliable, hours have changed to less convenient times, and she’s had delays getting more urgent prescriptions filled.

Noakes said it was very apparent there were issues after she and her daughter got into a car accident, and a doctor prescribed her some medication to help with her injuries.

“He prescribed pain meds, he prescribed muscle relaxers,” Noakes said. “I had to wait about 48 hours before I could get my prescription filled because they were just so busy.”

More work, same staff

It’s something National Pharmaceutical Association President and Pharmacist Dr. Ryan Marable said is being seen across the country.

“You’re seeing longer than normal wait times, medication shortages within retail pharmacies,” Marable said. “And these are just things that can truly tremendously impact patients and their overall outcome.”

Marable said it’s due to more being put on the staff behind the pharmacy counter, where they’re not just filling meds, but providing flu shots, COVID shots, other vaccines, testing, and more.

“All of those different services all at once, it can really create a ripple effect and really create a situation where things can be held up, and ultimately, that can affect the patient,” Marable said.

Pharmacy chains respond

Both CVS and Walgreens told 12 News in statements that they’ve had to adjust hours to meet demand in some locations and both are hiring to fill needed positions.

“With flu cases expected to increase this fall and COVID-19 services still in high demand, we’ve embarked on a nationwide hiring push so we can continue to serve the health care needs of our communities,” A CVS spokesperson said in part in the statement to 12 News.

The spokesperson added that sometimes hours are shifting to meet customers during peak demand, and said patients can visit any open CVS Pharmacy location if they have immediate prescription needs.

A Walgreens spokesperson said while they have adjusted hours at some locations, patients can connect with Walgreens’ pharmacists through a Pharmacist Video Chat in their app and on their website.

“We are grateful to our trusted team members who have shown exceptional dedication throughout the pandemic. In the pharmacy, they have fulfilled even greater responsibility, whether its administering life-saving vaccines or helping patients keep up with prescriptions and health screenings,” The Walgreens spokesperson said in part in the statement to 12 News.

The spokesperson added they’ve added sign-on bonuses for certain positions, increased starting hourly wages to try and help attract new workers, and added a new role in their pharmacies to help alleviate tasks from pharmacists.

In the meantime, Noakes said she’s being as patient as she can be.

“I try to be as understanding as possible because I know we’re all going through some tough times right now,” Noakes said.

