PHOENIX — A third child in Arizona has died from influenza so far this flu season, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced Friday.

The death was announced in the department's week 9 summary.

The department also reported that there was "widespread" flu activity during week 9. In the last week, there were 971 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases.

So far this flu season, there have been 27,785 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu in Arizona, state health officials said.

That represents a 99% increase compared to the 2018–2019 flu season.

The numbers in the report are still being processed and health officials believe the cases represent a "small proportion of the true number of cases of influenza."

"Many people do not visit the doctor when ill and doctors should not be expected to run tests on all patients exhibiting influenza-like symptoms," part of the report read.

The last pediatric flu death was announced on Feb. 14.

The child was from Yuma County.

The first was an infant in Maricopa County who died in December.

Two cases were PCR positive for B/Victoria. One case was PCR positive for A.

Children younger than 5 years old are at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials say the flu is even more dangerous for children under 2 years old.

During the 2017-2018 flu season, 187 children died from the flu in the U.S., according to numbers from the CDC. None were in Arizona.

