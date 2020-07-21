Fort Hood soldier found dead identified, cause under investigation

Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, was found unresponsive July 17 in the vicinity of Stillhouse Lake

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials released the name of a soldier found dead July 17 near Stillhouse Hollow Lake as Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Florida.

Pvt. Morta joined the Army in September 2019 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Mechanic and had been assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since May 2020.

“The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt. “My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Private Morta was a great Trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation.”

Natalie Khawam, the attorney for the Vanessa Guillen family, released the following statement on behalf of the Guillen family, upon hearing the news of another soldier's death:

"As we all know, our soldiers are not safe at Ft. Hood. Unfortunately this U.S. soldier’s death is consistent with our concerns, that these soldiers are living on a dangerous base and are being threatened if they speak up. Enough is Enough! We the people demand a Congressional Investigation! How many more soldiers need to die before Congress agrees to convene a Congressional Investigation?! We will not accept anything less than a Congressional Investigation, and we demand one immediately! God be with all our men and women serving our country, especially those stationed at Ft. Hood! Our soldiers fight to protect us and our great country, it’s time we fight to protect them!"

The Bell County Sheriff's Department was investigating Morta's death. No information was released about whether foul play was suspected.