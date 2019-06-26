A law firm out of Minnesota says they plan to release dozens of names of clergy members accused of sexual misconduct in the Diocese of Phoenix Wednesday.

Jeff Anderson & Associates is a law firm known for representing victims of clergy sex abuse.

In total, the firm says they'll release information on 109 clerics accused in Phoenix alongside survivors and advocates.

The firm says the report will include information like identities, histories and photographs of the accused.

In February, 12 News spoke with Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted, head of the Diocese of Phoenix about sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

He said he wants survivors to come forward and report what happened.

"We want them to report to civil authorities, we also want them to come forward so we can offer them healing and assistance in getting their lives back together and assisting their families too," Olmsted said. "But we also need to hold accountable those not only who abuse, but anyone who covers up the abuse."

12 News reached out to the Diocese of Phoenix for comment on the report set to be released Wednesday, but has not heard back.

A news conference revealing the report will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Phoenix.