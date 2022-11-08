15 million minutes read this summer as part of Phoenix Public Library reading program

The program lasted from July 1- Aug.1 with the goal for kids to read 20 minutes a day and hit a goal of at least 1,000 minutes by the end of the program.

PHOENIX — The “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading program is coming to a close after nearly 21,000 participants read more than 15 million minutes.

We first told you about the program launched by Maricopa County Reads to encourage kids to read during their summer vacation to prevent the dreaded brain drain.

And it was a success!

“Phoenix Public Library, we were able to register almost 21,000 participants and they loved reading over 15 million minutes. Yeah, so we're close, we were close to getting back to the levels of our pre-COVID summer reading program,” said Lee Franklin, Community Relations manager for Phoenix Public Library.

Franklin said the Yucca branch in Phoenix doubled its participation level from last summer.

Kids who hit their goal can now select a free book online or donate one to those in need now through Aug. 15. Just log in to your account and navigate to your in-game messages, or look for the envelope icon at the top of the page.

In addition to getting or donating a free book, kids can also get some great prizes.

“Families or kids that were participating could get a coupon for a free pizza at Lou Malnati’s or a free meal at Raising Canes, Peter Piper Pizza…. an annual pass to Arizona State Parks, annual passes to Harkins Theater. So yeah, it was really a collaborative effort between all the libraries in Maricopa County and a lot of local businesses,” Franklin said

Prizes are available while supplies last. The deadline to collect prizes is Sept. 1, 2022.

