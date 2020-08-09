NAU President Rita Cheng will not seek contract extension

"Although a difficult decision, after 40 years in higher education, I have decided that it is time to step away from this role,” Cheng said.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona University's president Rita Cheng will not seek an extension to her current contract, according to a Tuesday press release from the Arizona Board of Regents.

“The diverse students of NAU have driven me to continue to serve as president of this tremendous institution which has demonstrated great success. Although a difficult decision, after 40 years in higher education, I have decided that it is time to step away from this role,” Cheng said about her decision.

Cheng serves as NAU's 16th president. She began her time as university president in August 2014.

“NAU is vital to the local and state economy. I will dedicate my remaining time as president to ensuring our students have many choices to access their NAU education during these challenging COVID-19 times and that NAU continues to be a premier Arizona university," she said.

Cheng was hired after a 6-month, nationwide search for a president to replace John Haeger. She held leadership positions at Southern Illinois University and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Cheng's contract ends in June 2022. The search for her replacement is set to begin this fall. Cheng will continue to serve as president until her replacement is found, according to a release from the ABOR.