First lady praises Mesa mayor for college promise initiative

First lady Jill Biden visited Mesa on Monday to promote a program that helps low to middle income students go to college.

MESA, Ariz. — First lady Jill Biden visited Mesa Community College Monday to promote a philanthropy program that supports low to middle income students.

Mesa College Promise allows high school graduates in Mesa to attend MCC for two years at no cost. Local donors and businesses fund the program.

“Across the country we are seeing programs like this one,” Biden said during her visit Monday. “This isn’t a Democratic or Republican idea, it’s an American idea.”

Governor Katie Hobbs, Congressman Greg Stanton, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Mesa Mayor John Giles were in attendance.

Giles was credited by several attendees for spearheading the effort to establish the program in Mesa. In its second year, Mesa College Promise funds all or some tuition of 300 MCC students. It also provides concierge service and I-Pads to the participants.

“Thank you for inviting me to join you in celebrating and supporting the Mesa College Promise,” Biden said to Giles. “John, your leadership continues to make the difference, and it’s my honor to be here today.”

Giles said businesses with a current or future presence in the east Valley including Apple, Boeing and Google are eager to donate to the program.

The Mesa program is one of 400 college promise programs across the country.

Cardona complemented MCC for its innovation.

“At the end of the day these efforts are about one thing and one thing only; making sure our young people have as many options for their future as possible.”

