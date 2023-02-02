Casa Grande school superintendent abruptly fired without cause

An East Valley school superintendent was abruptly fired this week with no explanation, prompting one board member to accuse his colleagues of discrimination.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Casa Grande High School District Superintendent Anna Battle was in the second of a four-year contract with the district.

On Tuesday, the school board voted 3-2 to fire her without cause. In a statement to 12News, the board’s president said the move was the best choice for the district.

No explanation for her termination

Battle enjoyed the support of the mayor and many community members who spoke out on her behalf at a meeting in January. The previous school board president said there is no known justifiable explanation for why Battle was terminated. The board held three executive sessions behind closed doors with an attorney this year before Tuesday’s vote.

“She came in with ideas to change and try and make the district a better place,” said Former School Board President Jack Henness, who left office on December 31. “There’s a strong faction of groups up there that don’t want to see any change.”

Hennes blames what he calls “a cesspool of bad information” on social media for Battle’s termination.

Current Board President Chuck Wright, who voted to fire Battle, told 12News in writing, “My only comment is our board did what they felt was the best choice for the District. We will continue to move forward with our efforts to make CGUHSD the best choice to send your children for high school education.”

Members Steve Hayes and Steven Hunt also voted to terminate Battle. They did not provide a reason during the vote.

Board member: Battle was “disproportionately punished”

During Tuesday’s meeting, board member Taylor Kerby used an expletive when he voted “no” to fire Battle.

“F--- no,” Kerby said into his microphone.

Board member Kelly Herrington also voted no.

“I feel that Dr. Battle has done a lot of amazing things within the district. I fully support her,” Herrington said.

Kerby said he believes animosity against Battle escalated on social media, “which allowed the angriest voices to become the most dominant.” Battle is Black and Kerby is white.

“I want to say this very clearly, that I think if Dr. Battle looked a little more like me and a little less like a woman of color, we would not be having this discussion,” Kerby said during Tuesday’s meeting.

It’s not known exactly what was discussed among school board members and if Battle was given a chance to address concerns. School board members are restricted from commenting on what was discussed in executive sessions, said Jennifer Kortsen, Public Relations Officer for CGUHSD.

In a written statement to 12News, Kerby addressed using an expletive.

“Dr. Battle’s experience is one that unfortunately resonates with many people of color, particularly women, within professional spaces. The latitude that would have been given to a white man is denied. There is less room for error. When error does occur, it is disproportionately punished. Words that would be described as ‘assertive’ or ‘direct’ if spoken by someone who looks like me, are derided as ‘snippy’ when spoken by someone who looks like her. All in all, less grace is extended and failure is expected… While the use of the expletive is a regrettable slip of the tongue, it does convey the anger I feel over this decision,” Kerby wrote.

Issues in the district

CGUHSD has two high schools and a virtual academy. The district has seen four superintendents over the past ten years. The community rejected property tax increases for the elementary and high schools last election.

Some parents voiced frustration last year with the district’s decision to lower the salaries of JROTC instructors and to alter grading policies, Hennes said.

Battle previously worked as Head of Schools at ASU Preparatory Academy, Assistant Superintendent of Operations at Tempe Union High School District, Principal at Desert Vista High School, Principal at Tempe High School, high school teacher and coach.

Cost of decision is unknown

The exact cost of the decision is unknown. Battle is due two-and-a-half years’ salary.

“A unilateral termination of contract has legal implications and the district has not been informed on an agreement reached between Dr. Battle and the board,” Kortsen said.

The district may also face costs to find a new superintendent.

How the district will move forward choosing interim leadership will be resolved next week, Kortsen said.

Up to Speed