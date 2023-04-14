Dysart Unified picks new superintendent after two recent resignations

John Croteau has been selected to be the district's newest superintendent after the two previous superintendents resigned within the last year.

PHOENIX — The Dysart Unified School District has hired John Croteau to serve as its next superintendent.

Croteau will be replacing Jim Dean, who was hired as superintendent in October 2022 following the contentious exit of former Superintendent Quinn Kellis.

In May 2022, the school board voted 3-2 to accept Kellis' resignation amid a public uproar from parents and community members who felt Kellis was being pushed out before his contract expired.

"Today is a sad day. It feels like we're attending a funeral. We're worried about what's happening to our district," one parent said during the school board meeting where Kellis' resignation was accepted.

Dysart Unified serves about 23,000 students in the Valley's northwest area.

Dean, a longtime administrator for Dysart, was quickly picked to replace Kellis.

Dean is now leaving Dysart to serve as the associate executive director of the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Croteau, who currently serves the district as the assistant superintendent for support services, will begin serving as superintendent on July 1.

“Our focus will continue to be on providing the highest quality academics, arts and athletic opportunities to our deserving community,” Croteau said in a statement.

