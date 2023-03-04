Arizona approves tuition price increase for state's three largest universities

The state Board of Regents approved the price increases at the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, and Northern Arizona University.

Tuition at Arizona's three largest universities will get even more expensive after the Board of Regents approved the proposed price increases Friday morning.

"Tuition and fees for Arizona’s public universities approved by the board today for the 2023-24 academic year demonstrate a commitment to keep increases low for Arizona students and families," a board representative said in a statement to 12News.

The tuition increases for 2023-24 included:

UArizona - A 3% increase for undergraduate and graduate students

- A 3% increase for undergraduate and graduate students ASU - A 3% increase for all resident students, a 5% increase for all non-resident students, and a 2% increase per credit hour for online students, among other price increases

- A 3% increase for all resident students, a 5% increase for all non-resident students, and a 2% increase per credit hour for online students, among other price increases NAU - The university's Flagstaff campus will see a 3% increase for resident undergraduate students, and a 4% increase for resident graduate students NAU will also increase tuition at its statewide campuses to its Flagstaff campus pricing, resulting in a 38% increase4 for undergraduate students and a 8% increase for graduate students

- The university's Flagstaff campus will see a 3% increase for resident undergraduate students, and a 4% increase for resident graduate students

The news comes just weeks after undergraduate students gathered at the Arizona State Capitol demanding solutions to the already natioanlly above-average tuition costs.

“We are all students at public universities working multiple jobs, trying to make ends meet, facing life-long debt because of the way our schools are engineered,” said Emma Burns of the Arizona Students Association, an activist group representing students at Arizona’s public higher education institutions.

