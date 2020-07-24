Parents of Prescott woman killed by ISIS pushing for her captors’ extradition

The parents of Kayla Mueller, the Prescott woman who was tortured, raped and killed in Syria, are pushing for her captors to be extradition.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The parents of Kayla Mueller, the Prescott woman who was tortured, raped and killed in Syria at the hands of ISIS in 2015, are pushing for her captors to be extradited to the United States.

Mueller’s parents, Marsha and Carl, still live in Prescott where they raised Kayla.

Nearly five years after her murder, two men, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh admitted that they played a part in her capture. The pair are accused of being part of a group emailing a ransom demand to Kayla’s parents worth 5 million euros.

“She was treated brutally; she was most of the time or often all by herself in a very cold dark place, “said Marsha Mueller, Kayla’s mother.

The Muellers want the British nationals brought here to the US to face justice and possibly face the death penalty. What’s making the extradition so difficult is that the UK opposes the death penalty under any circumstances.

“I don’t want anyone killed, but on the other hand, we need information so I would leave that to our government,” explained Marsha Mueller.