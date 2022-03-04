Man found guilty in 15-year-old Yavapai County cold case

The victim and suspect purchased mining equipment in Bagdad before the victim went missing, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A 15-year-old cold case has seemingly been closed after a jury found the main suspect guilty of murder, theft and identity fraud, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

The jury found 59-year-old Oregon resident Anthony Richards guilty of the charges in a hearing on Thursday, the sheriff's office said. The ruling closes the case that stemmed from the April 2007 disappearance of Larry Powers.

Powers and Richards were long-time acquaintances and business partners who had a mining claim near Bagdad, deputies said. Powers went missing after the two used Powers's credit card to purchase equipment.

Powers's credit card was then used repeatedly in the Bagdad area, California and Oregon near where Richards had lived and traveled, the office said.

The case was cold until deputies located Powers's remains near the area where the two camped.

Richards is facing a minimum of 16 years in the Arizona State Prison, deputies said. Sentencing is scheduled for May 16.

