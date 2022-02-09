Arizona rape case went unsolved for 15 years. Now the rapist is going to prison

Joshua Scheu has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for raping an Arizona girl in 2004. The case went unsolved until DNA testing identified a suspect in 2019.

WILLCOX, Ariz. — An Arizona man was sentenced Tuesday to 17.5 years in federal prison after DNA testing pinpointed him as the suspect in a 2004 rape case against a girl on the Gila River Indian Community.

Joshua W. Scheu, 37, of Willcox had pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor for a crime committed nearly two decades ago.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Scheu was driving in the Gila River community and noticed a girl waiting on the side of the road for some friends. The defendant jumped out of his car, chased after the girl, and pushed her into a nearby cornfield where Scheu raped her.

The case remained unsolved until 2019 when DNA testing led detectives to identify Scheu as a suspect.

After completing his 210-month prison sentence, Scheu will be placed on supervised probation for life and must register as a sex offender.

"This sentencing should send a clear message to those who sexually harm innocent children in our community," said Phoenix FBI Special Agent Sean Kaul.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.