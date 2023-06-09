Wrong-way driver crashes into DPS trooper, causing injuries

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A wrong-way driver is in the hospital after crashing into an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, causing them injuries as well, the Buckeye Police Department said.
The driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of SR 85 near Buckeye, officers said. Authorities did not clarify how they attempted to stop the driver, but said the driver crashed into the trooper's vehicle as well as a Buckeye police vehicle.
Both the driver and the trooper were transported to a local hospital with injuries. Police did not share how severe the injuries were.
Police believe impairment was a factor in the incident. Investigators have restricted the northbound lanes of the roadway and did not share an estimated time of reopening.
Latest Arizona news
Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.