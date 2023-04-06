450 acre brush fire closes State Route 87 near Bush Highway

According to ADOT, the northbound side is closed at milepost 199; the southbound side is closed at the junction with State Route 188.

PHOENIX — A large brush fire has closed State Route 87 in both directions near Bush Highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the brush fire is at milepost 199.

The fire has been named the Bullet Fire and is in the Lower Sycamore area, according to a representative with Tonto National Forest.

The Sugar Loaf area has been evacuated.

"There is a Very Large Airtanker assisting with air support and more air resources have been ordered," according to the forest representative.

The fire is affecting the drive to and from Payson.

There is no estimation for when the roadway will reopen.

The public is being asked to stay away from Forest Roads 402 and 1852.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare