Impairment suspected in crash that killed motorcyclist in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. — Police believe impairment played a part in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Gilbert Monday afternoon.

The Gilbert Police Department said the two-vehicle crash happened on Williams Field Road near Val Vista Drive.

Gilbert Fire and Rescue rushed a 23-year-old motorcyclist to the hospital for treatment, where the man died.

The man's name has not been released.

The female driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was determined to be driving under the influence and was arrested, according to police.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

⚠️ Traffic Alert ⚠️



Westbound Williams Field Road from Val Vista Dr will be closed for the next couple of hours due to a vehicle vs motorcycle collision.



Eastbound Williams Field is not impacted by the lane closure. #GilbertAZ pic.twitter.com/q80Mq4B3dB — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 15, 2023

