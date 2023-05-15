23-year-old motorcyclist killed in Chandler crash

The fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon near Warner Road and Arizona Avenue.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 23-year-old Mesa man has been identified as the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon.

The traffic collision occurred at about 1:45 p.m. near Warner Road and Arizona Avenue.

Xavier J. Rodriguez was driving east on Warner Road on his motorcycle when he struck a trailer hauled by a pickup truck that was making a left turn, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Rodriguez died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Chandler police are continuing to investigate the crash but don't suspect impairment as being involved in this incident.

