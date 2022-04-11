This man is wanted for a Kingman homicide

Details of the April 8 homicide haven’t been released, but deputies are calling Adam Fields a person of interest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Authorities are asking for tips that will lead them to a man who may have been involved in an Arizona killing.

Adam Fields, 31, has a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation, and deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office also want to question him about a homicide that happened in Kingman.

Details of the April 8 homicide haven’t been released, but deputies are calling Fields a person of interest.

Fields is from Kingman and is considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say people should not approach him.

If you know where Fields is, you’re asked to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 or 1-800-522-4312.

The reference number for this case is 22-012673.

Photo of Adam Fields

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed