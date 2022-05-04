Arizona man arrested after 'negligent' gun discharge kills bystander

A 24-year-old man has been accused of negligent homicide after a stray bullet from their gun fatally struck someone in the face.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities say a 24-year-old Chino Valley man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly mishandled his gun and fatally shot a bystander.

Clayton Nored has been booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges of endangerment and negligent homicide for an incident that took the life of 36-year-old Keith McMillen.

According to Chino Valley police, McMillen was shot in the face Sunday night as he stood in his kitchen cooking dinner.

The bullet appears to have hit McMillen after it was discharged from a bedroom closet and pierced through the kitchen wall.

Nored told police he was standing in the closet conducting a function test on his gun when the firearm was discharged. Nored ran into the kitchen and discovered McMillen bleeding, police said.

McMillen was taken to the hospital and later died.

Investigators were able to corroborate Nored's account, yet still had enough evidence to file criminal charges, police said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.