Phoenix's Mystery Castle damaged by vandals, police say

Phoenix police said vandals broke into the 1930s castle Saturday night and caused extensive damage.

PHOENIX — Police are searching for vandals who caused extensive damage to one of the Valley's most unique historic landmarks.

The Mystery Castle, located at the base of South Mountain near 7th Street and Dobbins Robbins, was burglarized Saturday night and police are looking for the vandals.

Consisting of 18 rooms and 13 fireplaces, the castle has become a beloved local landmark that's been featured in national publications and television programs.

The property was built in the 1930s by Boyce Gully, who relocated to the Valley from Seattle after contracting tuberculosis. He constructed the castle after Gully's young daughter asked him to build her a strong sandcastle in the desert so that it couldn't be washed away by water, according to the Mystery Castle website.

Gully fulfilled his daughter's wish before his death in 1945 and the castle has since become a popular tourist destination in the Valley.

The castle is filled with rare antiques, eclectic pieces of furniture, and portraits of the Gully family.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking.

Last night, vandals caused extensive damage to a point of pride for the @CityofPhoenixAZ at the historic Mystery Castle on the base of South Mountain. It dates back to the 1930’s and is near 7th St and Dobbins



If you have info as to who is responsible, contact @SilentwitnessAZ pic.twitter.com/UUeDXDtHUL — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 6, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.