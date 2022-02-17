Chandler police arrest 4 teens accused of vandalizing cars across city

Authorities detained three juveniles and a 19-year-old accused of vandalizing several cars in Chandler.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chander police have arrested three juveniles and a 19-year-old suspected of vandalizing several cars around the city.

Court records show Chandler has had more than 60 similar reports of car vandalism reported in the city since Feb. 1.

Up to 17 cars were damaged or had their tires slashed on the night of Feb. 14 near Cooper and Gilbert roads.

Surveillance videos captured a description of the vehicle suspected of carrying the vandals.

On Feb. 14, police stopped a car matching the suspect's vehicle that was driven by 19-year-old Davion Lacour. Three teenagers were in the car with Lacour.

Chandler police started tracking Lacour and noticed his car driving through neighborhoods where more incidents of vandalism had recently taken place.

On Feb. 17, police stopped Lacour's car near Alma School Road and Mesquite Street. Investigators allegedly found the teenagers in possession of a hammer, tire iron, metal pole, and a switchblade.

Lacour allegedly admitted to vandalizing the cars with the three juveniles over the last few weeks, court records show.

The total value for the damage done to all the cars is estimated to be at least $75,000, police said.

Lacour has been booked into jail on 12 counts of criminal damage. The teenagers were booked into a juvenile correctional facility.

Chandler police ask those who have not yet reported damage to their vehicle to contact the agency at 480-782-4130 to file a police report.

