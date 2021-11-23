Valley teen arrested for alleged involvement in murdering, robbing 19-year-old

Michael Hernandez, 18, has been identified as one of the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Angel Reyes.

PHOENIX — Police have made an arrest in the November killing of a 19-year-old Valley resident after a video the victim had recorded before his death revealed a clue that helped lead investigators to his suspected murderer.

Michael Hernandez, 18, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of robbing and murdering Angel J. Reyes on Nov. 23, 2021.

The victim was fatally shot and his body was discovered in the 6600 block of South 13th Place, court records show.

Reyes' family told police he had been picked up by two male acquaintances on the evening of his death.

Before he was shot, the victim had recorded a video of himself that captured one of the car's male passengers. The recording specifically highlighted a tattoo seen on the passenger's arm, court records show.

That image of the tattoo helped police identify one of the two suspects.

Hernandez was later determined to be driving the car but he denied shooting Reyes. The other passenger in the car told police Hernandez was responsible for killing the victim.

Neither of the suspects called the police after Reyes was murdered.

Hernandez was taken into custody this week and booked into jail on charges of robbery and first-degree murder.

