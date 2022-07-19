Valley man allegedly murdered relative over fight for couch, records show

Dajoun Miller, 22, is accused of fatally shooting his uncle Sunday night at the family's home in south Phoenix.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges for allegedly shooting his uncle during a domestic dispute at a home near 8th Street and Fremont Road.

Dajoun Miller was arrested Monday after one of his relatives sustained multiple gunshot wounds in south Phoenix. Records identify the deceased as Denzell Williams.

Family members told Phoenix police the suspect had been living at the residence and didn't like his uncle also staying at the home.

On the night of July 17, Miller allegedly messaged his mother that he wanted to sleep on the home's couch.

"...he was planning to fight his uncle for the spot on the couch," court records state.

Relatives told police they heard the suspect and victim fighting downstairs before gunshots were fired.

Miller claimed the uncle had been disrespecting and ignoring him before their dispute turned deadly, court records show.

Relatives told investigators Miller's behavior had become increasingly worrisome before Sunday's shooting. Miller has been booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12 News

On your phone:

Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device:

Download 12 News+ to your streaming device

The free 12 News+ app from 12 News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12 News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.