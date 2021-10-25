Uber passenger sentenced for attacking Valley driver

Court records show David Schoelles kicked former Uber driver Miguel Ochoa repeatedly and broke his nose.

PHOENIX — A man will be serving jail time after beating up his Uber driver a year ago in the Valley.

Former Uber driver Miguel Ochoa picked up David Schoelles from a Phoenix Rising game last October.

Court records show Schoelles, who was intoxicated, attempted to hit Ochoa while he was driving. Ochoa pulled over and asked the passengers to leave, but Schoelles hit him to the ground and kicked him repeatedly.

“Thank God I survived, you know, because it was tough,” Ochoa said.

Ochoa’s nose was broken into several pieces.

“Never in my life have I felt that I was close to losing my life,” Ochoa said.

Schoelles pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Maricopa County court.

On Monday, Ochoa stood up to speak at Schoelles’ sentencing hearing.

“I just want some justice,” Ochoa told the court.

Schoelles and his attorney did not respond to 12 News’ request for comment.

But both spoke during the hearing.

“I’m so sorry and so remorseful for that happened, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m truly sorry. I’m sorry to the prosecutor, to my attorney, your honor,” Schoelles said.

Schoelles also told the judge he’s starting a new job as a CEO of a company.

“I think my life and my family is worth as much, even if I’m a flex delivery person, as much as a CEO,” Ochoa said.

The judge is allowing Schoelles to work during the week and serve 16 days in jail on the weekends over the next few months.

Schoelles also agreed to pay $23,000 in restitution to Ochoa.

The judge also imposed a 90-day jail sentence for Schoelles in August of 2022 but said that sentence could be deferred or deleted if Schoelles follows through on the other terms of his probation.

Ochoa said he’s not driving for Uber anymore and is working other jobs without insurance.

“I need another surgery,” Ochoa said. “I can’t breathe on my nose on my left side.”

Following the sentencing, Ochoa said he’s working towards the future.

“Honestly, it's hard to believe. So I just got to focus on myself, try to move on from this,” Ochoa said. “I really don't expect anything from this guy honestly.”

