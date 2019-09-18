PHOENIX — Police arrested two men and seized $380,000 worth of illegal drugs, firearms and cash in what the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is calling an illegal THC vape cartridge operation.

Tucker Reese, 23, and Kolby Stevens, 23, were taken into custody without issues at a residence near the Carefree Highway and I-17.

Tucker Reece (left) Kolby Stevens (right)

MCSO

Police recovered the following:

1,0001 grams of THC vape carts (approx. value $55,000).

8 Jars Narcotic Distillate (approx. value $300,000)

300 pounds mid grade marijuana (used to manufacture BHO, approx. value $30,000)

2 ounces of Shatter (approx. value $1000)

Closed Loop BHO Manufacturing Lab

Approx. $,3000 Cash

Rifle, Shotgun, 4 handguns 2 vehicles, boat and Can-Am ATV