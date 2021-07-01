A year-long search: Tucson detectives arrest triple homicide suspect

After almost a year-long investigation, detectives with the Tucson police were able to charge 46-year-old John James with the murder of a woman and her sons.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — Almost a year after the murder of a mother and her two teenage sons on the east side of Tucson, detectives have arrested 46-year-old John Edwards James in connection with the shooting.

On Jul. 1, 2021, Tucson Fire Medics arrived to a call on the 7600 block of East Toronto Street where they found two young men dead from gunshot wounds.

Those were 14-year-old Jaiden White, and 18-year-old Talmadge Holmes Jr. Police found their mother, 44-year-old Wilona Ametrice White dead as well.

Officials said the shooting was an isolated incident, and that their home might have been targeted. That was the start of a year-long investigation into the murders.

Throughout the investigation, detectives were able to find a person of interest; Wilona White's estranged husband, John Edwards James.

A collection of follow-up interviews and forensic analysis provided enough evidence for detectives to charge James with three counts of 1st Degree Murder, police say.

James was formally charged on Jun. 15, and detectives say they found him in the Pima County Jail where he was being held for unrelated narcotic offenses.

Now, James is being held on a bond of $1,025,000 for the murder of three people.

At this time, officials have not released a date for James' trial.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Domestic violence resources

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404