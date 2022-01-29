A Valley man was murdered over a parking spot; 2 years later his killer still at large

A man was killed at a car show at Westgate. Two years later, his family wants to know how someone can murder a stranger in public and get away with it.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A lot can change in two years but Tiffany Johnson and her family are frustrated about what hasn't.

Saturday marks two years since her brother, Tyler Wilson, was senselessly murdered over a parking spot at Westgate. His killer has never been caught.

“It doesn’t feel like two years. It feels like yesterday," said Johnson. “It hurts the same. It feels the same.”

Wilson was a car enthusiast. On Jan. 29, 2020, he went to a car show in the Westgate parking lot, which he did frequently. He was the passenger in a car and when the driver he was with went to park, another driver pulled in front of them.

Wilson got out of the car to confront the man. That man responded with gunfire, shooting Wilson multiple times before fleeing.

“I just... don’t get how it’s possible this day in age that someone can publicly murder someone and get away with it," Johnson said.

Glendale Police Department has not made an arrest or identified the suspect. They've only released video and photos of the car involved which was a silver 4-door sedan.

“He could just light up a room with his beautiful smile. Just all over a great person," Johnson said.

Johnson has tried to raise awareness about her brother's death by placing painted rocks near the Westgate parking lot but she said the shopping center would not allow it.

“Management came up and said it wasn’t allowed. It was bad PR," Johnson said.

Through a spokesperson, Westgate Entertainment District released the following statement to 12 News:

“While we understand this would be a beautiful act to pay tribute to Mr. Wilson, unfortunately Westgate is unable to accommodate the request to place a memorial on property. We are deeply sorry for their loss and would like to express our sincere condolences to his family.”

Johnson said in two years, the only thing that has changed is that the memories of her brother are not as clear. Her children have a hard time going to sleep because they're fearful the man who killed their uncle is still out there.

Johnson hopes by speaking out, someone who knows something will see her family's plea and come forward.

“If this person was caught and locked up my kids could at least have a tiny bit of peace," Johnson said.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to contact Glendale police or Silent Witness. You can call 480-WITNESS.

