Teenager accidentally shoots, kills 19-year-old in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead after he was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old in Phoenix, the city's police department said.

The 19-year-old, identified as Adrian Beaulieu, died at the scene from his injuries near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road, the department said.

The 16-year-old, whose identity has not yet been released, and three others were booked at the scene, including:

36-year-old Deanna Silva

20-year-old Daniel Ruelas

38-year-old Eric Buchanan

People at the scene of the shooting impeded the investigation by hiding evidence and changing their stories while talking to officers, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

