Tempe Police searching for vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist

Police said that the driver fled after hitting a woman who was biking near University Drive. She later died at the hospital.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe Police are searching for information on a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that left a Valley woman dead on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist near East University Drive and South Perry Lane around 9:45 in the evening.

According to reports, the vehicle had fled the scene before police arrived. Although the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, she was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Police said that the vehicle was described as a dark-colored 1999-2002 Toyota 4Runner. Police expect that the passenger side front bumper is damaged and that the headlight is severely damaged.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

At this time, the involved vehicle and the driver have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

