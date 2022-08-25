MCSO arrest man accused of impersonating cop at Valley gas station

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man earlier this week who is suspected of impersonating a police officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a Valley man suspected of impersonating a police officer and attempting to detain a civilian at a local gas station.

Anthony Harper, 22, was taken into custody earlier this week by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after a security guard noticed him trying to detain someone near 111th and Grand avenues.

The security guards recorded a video of Harper allegedly arresting and searching an individual, MCSO said.

The man detained by Harper told investigators he thought Harper was a real police officer by the way he presented himself, according to the Arizona Republic.

Deputies confirmed Harper is not a certified peace officer in Arizona and took him into custody, MCSO said

Court records show Harper is now facing charges of impersonating a police officer and unlawful imprisonment.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.