8-year-old girl shot and killed in Glendale, police searching for suspect

The shooting took place near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around midnight during an argument, police said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An 8-year-old is dead after she was shot while sitting in a car early Thursday morning, the Glendale Police Department said.

The shooting happened on the eastbound lanes of Bethany Home Road somewhere between 65th Avenue and 55th Avenue after an argument near an apartment complex, the department said.

An unidentified man was arguing with another individual inside of a sedan when a woman, identified as the man's girlfriend, arrived to pick the man up, officers said. The woman was driving with her two children in the car.

The sedan reportedly left the area first going eastbound on Bethany Home Road, police said. The man then got into the car with his girlfriend and proceeded to drive the same way from the scene.

Several gunshots were reportedly fired at the woman's car somewhere between 65th Avenue and 55th Avenue, striking the 8-year-old inside multiple times, police said. The woman drove the girl to a local hospital where she later died.

Investigators are searching for a sedan at this time in connection to the shooting, the department said.

The information that police have yet to release includes:

How many suspects are involved

The identities of those involved

The identity of the 8-year-old victim

The events leading up to the shooting

Further information on the suspect of the shooting

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.