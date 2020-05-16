Teen hospitalized after being shot by boyfriend, Phoenix police say

Investigators say her boyfriend, 18-year-old Marco Ruiz Beltran, was the one who shot her.

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after she was allegedly shot by her own boyfriend.

The Phoenix Police Department says the shooting happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the teen victim with a gunshot wound and transported her to a local hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police are still looking into what led up to the shooting.