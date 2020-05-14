Suspect arrested after fight escalates into deadly shooting in Phoenix

Jonathan Jesse Juarez was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree murder charges in the death of 39-year-old William Jerry Anaya.

PHOENIX — A man is dead Wednesday evening after Phoenix police say a fight escalated into gunshots being fired.

Police got a call of a fight near Moreland Street and 36th Avenue just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult man inside a home who had been shot.

Firefighter rendered first aid to the victim, but he died at the scene. The victim was identified on Thursday as 39-year-old William Jerry Anaya.

The suspect, 27-year-old Jonathan Jesse Juarez, was arrested early Saturday. He has been booked into jail for first-degree murder charges.

Juarez is set to appear in court next on May 22.

The incident marked the second deadly shooting in Phoenix within a matter of hours. Another man was killed in a separate shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell Road.