Suspect shot by Phoenix officers after allegedly breaking into home

Police said the shooting happened in a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday morning.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police shot a suspect after he allegedly broke into a home in the area of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday morning, officials said. 

The homeowner on the 911 call said the suspect was armed and standing in her backyard, according to authorities. While on the phone with officers, the suspect allegedly made his way into the home, police said. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they commanded him to drop his weapon. The suspect refused to comply and raised the firearm. Officers fired their weapons, hitting and killing the suspect, police said. 

No one else was injured in the incident. 

