Teen suspect in Tanger Outlets shootout faces multiple felony charges

Gunshots erupted on Wednesday after police say the 17-year-old traded gunfire with another teen inside the crowded mall.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The teenager accused of instigating the argument inside Glendale’s Tanger Outlets that sparked a violent shootout is facing multiple felony charges.

Shoppers were forced to evacuate from the mall Wednesday afternoon after police say the 17-year-old traded gunfire with another teen in the crowded center plaza.

Both teens, an adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot. The child remains in the hospital as of Saturday, but the three other people have since been released.

After being released from the hospital, police said the 17-year-old was immediately booked into a juvenile jail and has since been transferred to an adult facility.

Police did not identify him as he is a minor, but investigators called him the “primary aggressor” in the shooting.

The suspect faces the following charges:

4 counts of felony endangerment

2 counts of misconduct involving weapons

Criminal Damage

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

