Suspect convicted of murdering brother of former ASU basketball star

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Maricopa County jury has convicted a man for his involvement in the 2018 death of a local basketball star's brother.
Dantreil Griffin, 28, was found guilty this week of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm in Tempe's city limits, court records show.
Griffin and another suspect were arrested a couple of years ago for the death of 22-year-old Wanyaa Stewart, who was related to former ASU basketball star Zylan Cheatham.
The victim was shot and killed on Dec. 29, 2018 near a gas station at Baseline Road and Mill Avenue
Police said Stewart and Griffin had a history of previous conflicts, according to the Arizona Republic.
After Stewart was murdered, Cheatham wrote on Twitter that his brother would continue to "live through me" and that his memories of Stewart would "last forever."
Cheatham, who played for ASU during the 2018-2019 season, has gone on to play professionally for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz.
