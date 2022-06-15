Suspect convicted of murdering brother of former ASU basketball star

Jurors recently convicted Dantreil Griffin for crimes related to the 2018 death of Wanyaa Stewart, brother of former ASU basketball player Zylan Cheatham.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Maricopa County jury has convicted a man for his involvement in the 2018 death of a local basketball star's brother.

Dantreil Griffin, 28, was found guilty this week of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm in Tempe's city limits, court records show.

Griffin and another suspect were arrested a couple of years ago for the death of 22-year-old Wanyaa Stewart, who was related to former ASU basketball star Zylan Cheatham.

The victim was shot and killed on Dec. 29, 2018 near a gas station at Baseline Road and Mill Avenue

Police said Stewart and Griffin had a history of previous conflicts, according to the Arizona Republic.

From the Courthouse: A guilty verdict was reached yesterday in court against defendant Dantreil Griffin. Griffin was found guilty on all four charges, including first-degree murder, for crimes committed in December of 2018 in Tempe. pic.twitter.com/YawghLGG12 — MaricopaCounty Atty. (@marcoattorney) June 15, 2022

After Stewart was murdered, Cheatham wrote on Twitter that his brother would continue to "live through me" and that his memories of Stewart would "last forever."

Cheatham, who played for ASU during the 2018-2019 season, has gone on to play professionally for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz.

Rest Easy baby bro, I promise you gone live through me. Can’t believe you really gone but I gotta keep pushing ckuhz I know you know would want me to. The memories we made will last forever and I know you watching over me... #LongLiveTK pic.twitter.com/xe4fjPHDnV — Z. Cheatham (@1KingZ4) December 31, 2018

>> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.