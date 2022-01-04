63-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by car; driver left the scene

The Phoenix Police Department said a 63-year-old was struck by a white sedan traveling northbound on 16th street at about 10:15 p.m.

PHOENIX — The bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle near 16th street and Interstate-10 on Friday night.

The Phoenix Police Department said a 63-year-old was struck by a white or black and white sedan traveling northbound on 16th street at about 10:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The driver left the scene, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.