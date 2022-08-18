Police investigating man who pulled gun on skaters at Gilbert church

Video shows a group of skateboarders at Compassion Church in Gilbert. A man parks in front of them, pulls a handgun and asks them to leave.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police said Thursday they’re investigating a viral video of a man confronting a group of skateboarders at a local church and pulling a handgun on them.

The video, which was published on TikTok, shows a group of skateboarders at Compassion Church in Gilbert. A man parks in front of them in a Tesla and walks toward them. He pulls a handgun from his pocket before telling them to leave.

The skateboarders leave without further confrontation, and the man puts the gun back in his pocket.

A spokesperson for the church said they recognize the man as living nearby but said he does not go to the church.

There is also a school on the grounds of the church, the spokesperson said, and the incident happened in front of the church’s kids club.

The spokesperson said the church is cooperating with police and hopes the man is charged.

Gilbert police said Thursday they’re still investigating the incident and have found and taken the gun as evidence. But a police spokesperson said the man has not yet been arrested.

