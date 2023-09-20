FBI looking for dance students who may have been victimized by Scottsdale man

Nicholas Murphy of Scottsdale is accused of a federal sex crime. The FBI is looking for people in Nebraska who may been victimized by him.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale man appeared in court Wednesday in Nebraska after he was indicted for allegedly transporting a minor to Arizona to engage in sexual activity.

Nicholas Murphy, 43, is accused of transporting an underage girl from Omaha to Tucson in October 2021, according to an indictment filed in federal court last month.

According to WOWT News, a judge released Murphy to the supervision of his parents in Arizona and ordered him to not have contact with minors while the case is adjudicated.

The FBI said agents are in the process of looking for individuals who may have been victimized by the defendant. Before living in Scottsdale, the defendant was the co-owner of the Dance Authority studio in Sarpy County, Nebraska.

The FBI is looking for potential victims who attended the dance studio from 2011 to the present.

More info on the FBI case can be found here.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."