Bike shop burglars caught on tape in Pinal County

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for information on two people who were recorded breaking into a bike shop in San Tan Valley.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Two burglars were caught on security footage breaking into a San Tan Valley bike shop in April. Now, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office is now seeking information on the identity of the two suspects.

On April 28, PCSO deputies responded to a burglary call at San Tan Bikes near West Hunt Highway and North Gary Road in San Tan Valley.

The owner reported that four bikes were stolen just moments before police arrived, but the suspects were caught on the store's security cameras.

The two suspects had concealed their faces and hands, and after five months without an arrest, the PCSO is opening the case to public assistance.

They ask that anyone with information about the two men in the footage contact detectives at 520-866-5111.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

