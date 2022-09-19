Suspect injured in shooting involving Mesa police

Police tell 12News that no officers were injured, and the suspect was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

MESA, Ariz. — Authorities say a suspect has been injured in a shooting involving Mesa police near Alma School and Main streets Monday night.

Mesa police say this is an active investigation, and they will release more details when available.

Police say southbound Alma School at Main Street will be closed for several hours while police work to clear the scene. Commuters are advised to use Country Club or Dobson for north/southbound traffic.

Stay with 12News for updates on this developing story.

Mesa Police are working an Officer involved shooting at Alma School and Main Streets. All officers are ok and suspect has been transported to the hospital. There is no danger to the public and no suspects are outstanding. pic.twitter.com/klRTMBdlTc — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) September 20, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

