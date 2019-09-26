PHOENIX — A victim has life-threatening injuries and a suspect is in custody after police say road rage led to a stabbing in Phoenix on Wednesday evening.

Police said a car cut off another car, and the passenger of the cut-off vehicle got out near 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive and punched the other driver.

That driver then followed the passenger back to his car and stabbed him with a knife, police said.

Traffic on Union Hills Drive is restricted from 31st to 32nd streets. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police are still investigating the incident.

